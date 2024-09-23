Akufo-Addo Calls For New Reforms At UN Security Council

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made an impassioned plea to fellow world leaders to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing its outdated structure and inadequate representation of African nations.

Addressing the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, President Akufo-Addo stressed that the current Security Council does not reflect today’s global realities.

The Need for Reform

Established in 1946, the UNSC’s structure has remained largely unchanged, sparking debates about the need for reforms.

The Council’s five permanent members – the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom- hold veto power, while its ten elected members serve two-year terms without veto authority.

This imbalance has hindered the Security Council’s ability to address pressing global issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

African Underrepresentation

President Akufo-Addo highlighted Africa’s gross underrepresentation in the Security Council, despite being home to 1.4 billion people.

He emphasized that the current system undermines the UN’s credibility and perpetuates an unfair world order.

Ghana, currently serving its second term as a non-permanent Security Council member, has witnessed firsthand the Council’s inefficiencies.

A Call to Action

The President urged world leaders to insist on immediate reforms, ensuring that all nations have an equal voice at the table.

He emphasized that half-measures are insufficient and that comprehensive reforms are necessary to achieve a fair and inclusive system of governance.

President Akufo-Addo’s call to action is backed by Ghana’s support for UN Reform, particularly the Security Council, as outlined in Africa’s Common Position on UN Reform.

Pact for the Future

In a significant development, world leaders adopted the Pact for the Future, which includes a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations.

This pact aims to ensure international institutions can deliver on their promises and create a more representative and equitable global order.

The Secretary-General António Guterres hailed the Pact as a strong statement of countries’ commitment to the UN, international law, and the international system.

BY Daniel Bampoe