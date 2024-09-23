NDC Seeks CSOs Intervention Over Voter Register Brouhaha

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has escalated its concerns about Ghana’s voter register by engaging civil society organizations, diplomats, and stakeholders, seeking collective action for transparency and accountability.

Following an unproductive meeting with the Electoral Commission (EC), the NDC is broadening its campaign for a thorough review and audit of the voter register before the December 7 polls.

“Tomorrow @ 4 pm we are meeting Civil Society Organisations, Diplomats, Media Managers and Journalists on the significant discrepancies in the 2024 Provisional Voter’s Register,” Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC’s Director of Elections and IT, announced on Facebook.

This development revives memories of the NDC’s 2020 Supreme Court challenge against the EC’s voter register compilation.

The Opposition party sought clarification on the EC’s authority to prepare a new register.

The NDC is currently pushing for: Forensic audit of the voter register and IT system, ensuring accurate representation of eligible voters and collaborative reforms within the Electoral Commission.

Stakeholder Engagement

By involving civil society and diplomatic partners, the NDC claimed it aims to build a coalition advocating for electoral fairness and transparency.

Despite the EC’s assurance to Ghanaians, the NDC remains unconvinced.

-BY Daniel Bampoe