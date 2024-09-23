Security Scare At KIA After Passenger Luggage Emits Smokes

In a dramatic turn of events, Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3 Departure Hall was swiftly evacuated Sunday afternoon after a passenger’s luggage began emitting smoke, sparking a security scare.

The incident unfolded at precisely 3:27 p.m. when vigilant airport security personnel detected smoke billowing from a bag at the baggage wrap area.

Without hesitation, the Aviation Security Department sprang into action, isolating the luggage and clearing the terminal as per Ghana Airports Company Limited’s (GACL) Emergency Operations procedures.

The passenger involved was immediately handed over to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) for further questioning.

Further reports indicate that the Authorities are working to determine the cause of the smoke emission and whether any malicious intent was involved, the KIA said in a statement.

Despite the disruption, terminal operations resumed without disruptions to flights.

-BY Daniel Bampoe