NDC Threatens EC Boss

Haruna Iddrisu

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission (EC) Chair, Jean Mensa, holding her accountable for any potential threat to Ghana’s democracy.

This comes amid the party’s demands for an audit of the voter register ahead of the 2024 elections.

The NDC has been vocal about its concerns regarding the voter register, citing discrepancies and potential vulnerabilities.

The party’s “Enough is Enough” demonstration on September 17 highlighted these concerns, with National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah emphasizing the need for a credible register to ensure free and fair elections.

Tamale South MP’s Warning

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, echoed these sentiments on TV3’s Hot Issues, stating, “We will hold Jean Mensa solely responsible should anything happen to Ghana’s democracy.”

He cautioned the EC Chair against compromising the country’s democratic processes, urging her to prioritize transparency.

History of Tensions

This is not the first time the NDC has clashed with the EC.

In 2020, the party disputed the election results, leading to a Supreme Court petition.

The current tensions revive concerns about the EC’s impartiality and the NDC’s trust in the electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe