Akua Donkor Jubilates Over Number 3 Position On Presidential Ballot

The Ghana Freedom Party’s (GFP) presidential candidate, Akua Donkor, is ecstatic about securing the third position on the ballot paper for the 2024 presidential election.

This development has boosted her campaign’s morale, as she believes it’s a strategic advantage.

In an interview with the media, she indicates that the number 3 position on the ballot signals the trinity signs of “the father, the son and the holy spirit”, adding that “God loves for me never finished”.

Balloting Process

The Electoral Commission conducted the balloting process on Friday evening, determining the order of presidential candidates on the ballot.

The process involved two rounds, with political parties with candidates going first, followed by independent candidates.

GFP’s Lucky Break

Akua Donkor picked the third position in the second round, cementing her spot on the ballot.

She attributed her success to her party’s slogan, “Ɛnyɛ ɛnono!” (It’s our time!), and expressed gratitude to her supporters.

Order on the Ballot

The presidential candidates will appear on the ballot paper in the following order:

1. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP)

2. Daniel Augustus Lartey (GCPP)

3. Akua Donkor (GFP)

4. Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM)

5. Kofi Akpaloo (LPG)

6. Mohammed Frimpong (NDP)

7. Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumankuma (CPP)

8. John Dramani Mahama (NDC)

9. Hassan Ayariga (APC)

10. Kofi Koranteng (Independent)

11. George Twum-Barima-Adu (Independent)

12. Nana Kwame Bediako (Independent)

13. Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremateng (Independent)

-BY Daniel Bampoe