Kotoko Stunned, Aduana Falls As Ghana Premier League Heats Up

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League’s third matchday concluded with shocking results, leaving fans and teams reeling.

Asante Kotoko, one of the league’s powerhouses, was held to a 1-1 draw by newcomers Young Apostles, while Aduana FC suffered a stunning 2-1 home defeat to Nations FC.

Young Apostles Make Statement

The Len Clay Stadium witnessed an unexpected stalemate as Young Apostles, in their first top-flight meeting with Kotoko, secured a valuable point

This draw marks a significant statement by the league newcomers, demonstrating their determination to make an impact.

Aduana’s Home Woes Continue

Aduana FC’s woes at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park continued as Nations FC pulled off a remarkable upset.

The 2-1 victory for the visiting team exposes Aduana’s vulnerabilities at home, raising concerns about their title aspirations.

Hearts of Oak Seek Elusive Win

Hearts of Oak, still searching for their first win, face Bechem United in a crucial late-evening clash.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium will host this highly anticipated matchup, with Hearts desperate to break their winless streak.

Sunday’s Results

– Vision FC 1-1 Legon Cities

– Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 Basake Holy Stars

– Karela United 1-1 Accra Lions

– Aduana FC 1-2 Nations FC

– Asante Kotoko SC 1-1 Young Apostles FC

Monday’s Fixture

– Dreams FC vs. Heart of Lions (University of Ghana Sports Stadium)

The Ghana Premier League’s third matchday has set the stage for an intense and unpredictable season.

-BY Daniel Bampoe