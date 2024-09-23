Kofi Kinaata Involved In Motor Accident

Singer Kofi Kinaata was on Sunday involved in a motor accident while travelling to an event in the Western Region.

His vehicle reportedly had a head-on collision with a motorcycle at Aboadze.

The award-winning artist took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to share the news, reassuring fans that he is safe and in good health.

“On our way to an event in the Western Region, our car had a head-on collision with a motorcycle at Aboadze. Thank you all for your concern. I’m in good health and sound mind,” he wrote.

Prior to his post, videos allegedly from the accident scene began circulating online, causing concern among fans and the general public.

In response, friends, colleagues, and fans have flooded social media with messages of support, expressing relief at his safety and wishing him a speedy recovery.