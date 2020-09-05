NDC’s SADA Is A Monumental Waste of Taxpayers Money – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the erstwhile Mahama administration’s Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) as a monumental and inexplicable waste of taxpayers money.

The Vice President said the NDC ruled Ghana for 8 years and when they said they wanted to develop the North , they decided to come up with SADA and spent about $100million into SADA.

Dr. Bawumia dared the opposition NDC to point to Ghanaians one legacy of SADA in the five regions of the North.

“ we can not see the legacy of SADA, they said they had invested in guineafowls , we asked where are the guineafowls they have flown to Burkina Faso , they said they have invested in tree planting when we asked they said they got burnt by fire that’s the legacy of SADA.”

He lambasted the NDC adding that the poor people of the five regions of the north deserved better from the NDC.

“ You are dealing with the poor people of the north and you take money meant for their development into guineafowl flying schemes.”

According to him, president Akufo-Addo is a leader who talk about development and that is why there are massive developmental projects across the country.

“ The vision of president Akufo-Addo is to make sure we share the development for everybody and for that matter the NDA has many projects going on in Tatale-Sanguli with 69 boreholes , 5 completed small water town systems , classroom blocks , 7 completed 1V1D, toilets ,among others so there is so many development taken place and this is just 3 years.”

Addressing the chiefs and people of Tatale-Sanguli, Dr. Bawumia assured that the Yendi-Tatale road will commence by the end of this year.

“ I have good news for the people of Tatale-Sanguli about the road, in June this year the World bank which we are getting funding from advertised for the construction the road and tenders have been opened t have a contractor to start by the end of the year.”

He entreated the good people of the Tatale-Sanguli to vote massively for the Akufo-Addo administration to continue the developmental projects ongoing.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tatale