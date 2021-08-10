Nestle Ghana Plants Trees, Donates Waste Bins, Handwashing Facilities To Schools

Ms Deborah Kwablah speaking at theManhean Anglican School

Nestlé Ghana Limited, under its employee volunteering program, ‘Nestlé Cares’, has planted over 100 trees in selected schools in Tema and 30 in its own facilities.

In addition, the company donated 20 smart-wash handwashing stations, 15 wastebins and educated students on waste management, segregation and hygiene to help them stay safe from Covid-19 while contributing to help protect the environment by nurturing the trees and disposing waste properly.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Ghana, Deborah Kwablah, speaking at the Manhean Anglican School, one of the beneficiary school highlighted that “greening and protecting our environment is an everyday affair.

At Nestlé, we have made a commitment to contribute to environment sustainably through several actions, this exercise is not just about the trees and donation but to help imbibe in students’ positive actions and their relevance in environmental sustainability for their benefit and for future generations that will come after them”.

Director of Education for Tema Metro, Bernice Ofori, thanked Nestlé Ghana on behalf of the schools for bringing them closer to environmental sustainability. She encouraged other organizations to do same to help promote green environment and hygiene among schoolchildren.

By 2025 Nestlé commits to have 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable. Nestlé Ghana is a founding member of the Ghana Recycling Initiative By Private Enterprises (GRIPE), an industry-led coalition formed under the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) by manufacturing companies to support sustainable waste management solutions in Ghana, particularly around plastics.

Also, in partnership with the Pure Water Waste Collectors Association and supported by the Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation, Nestlé Ghana has enabled members of the Association with 20 tricycles, picking tools and protective gears to collect plastic waste in various communities in Accra.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri