Nestlé Ghana Unveils New NESCAFÉ

Nestlé Ghana Limited has unveiled a new coffee beverage called NESCAFÉ Original 3 in 1 40g onto the market.

The new product, produced in Ghana, is packaged in NESCAFÉ’s signature red sachet and provides 10% more beverage than previous offerings.

Speaking at an event to outdoor the product in Accra, Georgios Badaro, the Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Ltd, stated, “Nestlé is committed to delivering great taste and quality with all our products and NESCAFÉ is no exception. The Original 3 in 1 is inspired by consumer insights and is guaranteed to provide the perfect start to the day.”

Marketing Manager for NESCAFÉ in Central and West Africa, Jean-Pierre Duplan highlighted NESCAFÉ’s dedication to innovation and renovation.

“As a brand, we strive to continuously evolve to meet our consumers’ needs. This is why we have introduced the NESCAFÉ Original 3 in 1. It has the rich and creamy coffee taste that Ghanaians love. It is affordable, easy to prepare and formulated with the right energy to start strong every day!”

The new product line joins the range of NESCAFÉ beverages including NESCAFÉ Classic and NESCAFÉ Sweet and Creamy.

NESCAFÉ Original 3 in 1 is made from coffee sourced responsibly from West Africa under the NESCAFÉ Plan. NESCAFÉ Plan works directly with over 20,000 farmers, offering them training in business and agricultural skills. This allows the farmers to better manage their farms, increase their yield and improve their livelihoods and contributes to strengthening NESCAFÉ’s position as the most sustainable coffee brand in the world.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri