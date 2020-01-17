New GBC Board Inaugurated

The board members taking their oath of office

THE CHAIRMAN of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, has inducted into office new board members of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The board members tasked with ensuring the smooth and effective running of the corporation for the next two years are Prof. Emmanuel Addow-Obeng, Efua Ghartey, Ing. Henry Kanor, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, Prof. Samuel A.Y. Debrah and Dr. SarahDsane.

The rest are Dr. Charles Kweing, Forson Osei Bonsu, Yaw Owusu Obeng and Prof. Amin Alhassan.

In his speech before the inauguration of the board members, Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafoh said the commission had chosen the members of the board after careful consultations and engagement with the leadership of the workers’ unions at GBC.

He, therefore, urged the management and staff of the corporation to create the needed environment for the board to operate effectively.

“To the workers of GBC we will listen to you and we will treat you with respect …Impunity is never a way to solve issues. In whatever problem we have, at the end of the day, it is only by sitting down and talking that a resolution can be achieved,” he advised.

He also announced that there would be an orientation for the board members in February as regards the roles they have been assigned.

The chairman of the newly constituted board, Prof. Emmanuel Addow-Obeng expressed the appreciation of the board for the opportunity to serve.

He said the board would be accountable to the NMC and would work tirelessly to ensure GBC becomes the preferred media choice of Ghanaians.

“We will also work to generate more funds for GBC,” he said.

Prof. Addow-Obeng also called on the staff and management team of GBC to support the board, adding that without their backing the work of the board would be very difficult.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Mary Asieduwaa