New Normal Yuletide

The world is celebrating Xmas and New Year festivities with a difference.

This year’s Yuletide will go down in history as one in which Christians mark the occasion with the social distancing protocol among others at the back of their heads. Those who coined the new normal reference could not have developed a better coinage. It captures everything about the hygiene protocols which now underpin our everyday life.

In Europe and other parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has resurfaced with a devastating ferocity as Xmas is threatened in all forms.

We in Ghana might not be experiencing the pandemic the way others in Europe and the United States are doing; we cannot nonetheless mark the occasion as we have done over the years.

The world has changed and risking our lives by not adhering to the hygiene protocols should not be ventured.

We must be guided by the science-latched counsel by the President to celebrate the annual occasion remembering that we are in unusual times.

Besides the COVID-19 protocols, we must be security conscious as we continue to countenance the evil plots of the opposition NDC.

Our new normal times are two-fold: one is about the pandemic including its accompanying protocols on the one hand and the other the security of our public places.

The rampant torching of markets and the sometimes empty threats from the other side of the political aisle are intended to create a situation of fear and panic.

Those who are behind this project cannot be regarded as persons with the love of Ghana at heart.

To be scared by the threats of disgruntled persons who manifest traits of the wicked and the parochial minded is to provide them with the oxygen they need to undertake their projects.

Let us be security conscious even as we celebrate the occasion under the new normal times.

As we have pointed out time without number, we must all join hands with the security agents by reporting promptly unusual movements and activities of people in our neighbourhood and elsewhere.

We have noted the resolve of Kumasi women to support the police and other security agents in policing the markets so that the wicked do not have their way. We congratulate them for the bold decision.

Let us enjoy ourselves in moderation bearing in mind however that during such occasions avoidable accidents can occur.

Motorists and pedestrians both have a responsibility towards ensuring that the standard safety precautions are maintained at all times during the Yuletide. Until we return to the newsstands on January 4, 2021, so long and Merry Xmas.