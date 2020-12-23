High Court Bans NDC From Protesting In Accra

An High Court has prohibited the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from embarking on further protests in Accra.

The Accra Regional Police Command made this known in a statement dated December 23, 2020.

In the statement signed by the Head of its Public Affairs Unit, the Accra Police Command said it had secured a restraining order against the NDC from embarking on further protests and demonstrations in Accra.

According to the statement, in a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and the NDC and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi “has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday 20th December, 2020 – 10th January, 2021.”

It said the prohibition order followed an affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on intended daily protests within the above mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the region.

NDC has been organizing a series of protest actions over the December 7, 2020 general elections results.

The party has refused to accept defeat in the presidential elections.

Below is the Police statement

