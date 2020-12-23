NPP Lists 7 Parliamentary Seats To Contest In Court

Peter Mac Manu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has listed a number of parliamentary seats it intends to contest in court.

Chairman of the NPP 2020 general elections campaign, Peter Mac Manu who briefed the media today, December 23, 2020, said the seats were:

Savelugu, Pusiga, Assin North, Bawku Central, Nkwanta North, Cape coast North, Asuogyaman.

Contrary to the street protests by the NDC over disputed elections results, Mr Manu said the NPP will be contesting the above mentioned seven parliamentary seats “in the law court and not on the streets.”

By Melvin Tarlue