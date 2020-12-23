Parliament Releases MP for CID Probe

Inusah Fuseini

The Criminal Investigations Department has extended an invitation to the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central,

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, for urging former President John Dramani Mahama to form a parallel government.

According to the invitation, the NDC MP is due to assist with ongoing investigations.

The invitation letter signed by the Director General of CID, I.K. Yeboah, said Mr Fuseini is to report to the CID headquarters in Accra on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

It would be recalled that following Mr Mahama’s rejection of the December 7, 2020 elections results, he was advised by the Tamale Central to form his own parallel government.

The MP urged Mr Mahama while speaking during a talk show on Pan African television.

By Melvin Tarlue