EC Senior Staff Remain At Post

The Electoral Commission (EC) says its senior leadership and key operational staff will remain at post during the Christmas season.

According to the Commission, the Senior Staff will continue to work during the break to engage key stakeholders in pursuance of the Commission’s mandate to Ghanaians.

The EC made this known in a statement dated December 23, 2020.

However, it said all its field staff across the 275 districts and 16 regional capitals have been granted a “well-deserved break.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue