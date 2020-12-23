NDC Churns Out Multiple Results For Techiman South

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to be entangled in irritable controversy as the party keeps flagging different results for the controversial Techiman South parliamentary polls.

The leadership of the main opposition party has been churning out multiple conflicting results for the Techiman South parliamentary election ever since the party announced that it had won the election.

Day-in-day-out, the NDC continue to contradict itself with different results it keeps churning out.

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared that NPP had won the seat polling 49,824 votes while NDC had 49,205 votes in the Techiman South Parliamentary Election.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South, Christopher Bayere, declared that he polled 50,420 votes and NPP had 49,825 votes.

However, on its official website, the NDC published that its Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South had 50,566 votes and NPP candidate garnered 49,874 votes.

Interestingly, the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament has declared that NPP polled 50,013 votes while NDC garnered 50,306 votes in the Techiman South Parliamentary race.

That means four different results for the same constituency.

It does not end there, the defeated NDC presidential candidate and former president, John Mahama earlier on December 11, had claimed that the NDC parliamentary candidate won with 592 votes without stating the actual votes garnered by all the parties.

On December 10, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah equally dropped his figures claiming that his party’s candidate ran away with victory with just 69 votes.

Ever since, different NDC apparatchiks had given different figures raising questions about the authenticity of the NDC accusation of rigged election in the Techiman South constituency.

By Melvin Tarlue