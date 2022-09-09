New Range Rover Model Unveiled In Accra

AUTOMOBILE GIANT, Land Rover Ghana, has unveiled the latest addition to its fleet of luxurious vehicles, the new Range Rover model, at its showroom in Accra.

The new Range Rover model, which happens to be the fifth generation of luxury SUV vehicles, takes Land Rover’s modernist design philosophy to the next level by being the first of its kind to accommodate up to seven adults.

Sustainability extends beyond the choice of efficient powertrains, with innovative materials and processes combined to reduce the environmental impact of producing and driving the new Range Rover.

In his remarks at the unveiling ceremony, General Sales Manager, Land Rover Ghana, Fawaz Baitie said, “We are thrilled to unveil the new Range Rover in Ghana as the first opportunity for our clients and luxury enthusiasts to experience the vehicle’s peerless character, from the impeccable restraint of its exterior to the flawless tranquil sanctuary of its cabin.

Informed by creative intellect and a desire for perfection, it doesn’t follow fashion or trend, but a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution, it is quite simply the most desirable Range Rover ever created”.

The New Range Rover, he noted, is defined by three lines that can trace their origins back through the generations; the falling roofline, strong waistline, and rising sill line.

These trademark features, he explained, combine with a characteristically short front overhang and a distinctive new boat tail rear complete with a practical split tailgate to create an elegant profile that conveys Range Rover’s peerless presence.

For customers in Ghana, Mr. Baitie assured of “a 5-year free extended service warranty”, saying, “we are one of the very few in the automobile industry with this offer.”

He added that the company has provided a bigger, more modern, and more efficient after-sales workshop with highly trained professionals who would be dedicated to working on vehicles for customers.

“We are at par with any country all over the world when it comes to after-sales services on vehicles”, he stressed.

On his part, Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jaguar Land Rover indicated that: “The New Range Rover is a superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles, for the most discerning of customers. It writes the next chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years.”

