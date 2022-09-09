3 More Chinese, 6 Ghanaians, 3 Excavators, 3 Weapons Retrieved In Police Anti Galamsey Operation

The Police, in the wee hours of September 9, 2022 arrested nine more suspects and retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in another anti-galamsey operation in the Western Region.

Already, as part of the ongoing investigation into the Ellembelle missing excavators, the Police have arrested five Chinese suspects for their involvement in the case.

An intelligence-led operation through the night of September 7, 2022 till the dawn of September 8, 2022 led to the arrest of Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng, at their hideout at Asiama, in the Nzema East District of the Western Region.

The Ghana Immigration Service has been contacted for details of their immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.

“As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaian and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice” the Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo has been granted police enquiry bail.

“We would like to commend the Regional and all the teams involved in the operations for their continue selflessness and patriotism” the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe