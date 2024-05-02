New Volkswagen Virtus Hits Ghanaian Market

Jeffrey Peprah (R) taking the audience through the new Virtus model range

German car maker, Volkswagen has added the new Virtus to its model range available for sale in the country.

Virtus, the latest Volkswagen model to be assembled at the Tema facility, comes with standard features including a rear-view camera system, rear park distance control, hill start assist and electronic stability control.

It adds to the vehicles; Teramont, Tiguan Allspace and T-Cross, currently being assembled in the country.

Volkswagen Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Peprah, at the market launch of the new Virtus in Accra said the exterior of the new Volkswagen Virtus is characterised by its striking and impressive design.

“The front features an impressive grille with LED headlamps, while the rear has a chrome wing and LED tail lamps.

The Volkswagen Virtus interior is designed with attention to detail and offers the latest technology, comfort, and practicality.

It includes a multifunction steering wheel, multi-function dashboard display, wireless App Connect and wireless charging,” he adds.

Mr. Peprah said the Virtus is available in two trim options, the Topline and the Highline.

The Virtus, he further noted, comes with a 1.6 litre MPI engine which delivers 81kW of power and 152Nm of torque at 3,850 to 4 100 rpm.

“The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission,” he adds.

Managing Director and Chairperson of Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) Martina Biene, expressed thanks to Andrew Potgieter, VWSA advisor to Ghana and his team of technicians for the work they are doing at the assembling plant.

She said Ghana is an important country for VWSA African Dream to be the leading provider of sustainable mobility on the continent.

“Volkswagen was amongst the first carmakers to invest in this country after the Ghana Automotive Development Policy (GADP) was introduced.

The promising progress of the automotive industry in Ghana is the envy of other African countries especially in West Africa,” said Biene.

She, however, observed that the country is not fully harnessing the opportunities presented by GADP to grow into a thriving new car market

“In 2023, 6 000 new cars were sold in Ghana which in my view is not a true reflection of the potential of this country.

The AAAM which I serve in as the president believes that the 2023 volume could be quadrupled in short term if the two outstanding elements of the GADP are implemented,” Biene adds.

She was hopeful that the government will soon do the right thing and implement the two outstanding elements to unlock the local market

“Our dream is to continue growing our presence in this country with the introduction of many interesting models such as the new Amarok,” she added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri