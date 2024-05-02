Girls Advised To Pursue STEM-Related Courses

A cross section of the students. INSET: Cynthia Mills

Economic Empowerment Advisor at MTN Ghana Foundation, Cynthia Mills, is urging adolescent girls to challenge the status quo by pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) related courses.

She emphasizes that these courses are essential for preparing young women for careers in a rapidly evolving world, enabling them to tackle complex problems and enhance their quality of life.

In an interview with journalists, Madam Mills stressed MTN Ghana’s commitment to engaging young girls in Junior High Schools on the significance of STEM in the global transformation agenda, where technology and science are becoming increasingly prominent.

She noted that many girls are hesitant to pursue mathematics and science due to fear, and she highlighted the need to encourage them to embrace these fields. She pointed out that lack of opportunities for girls is a major obstacle to their interest in STEM, as societal norms often hinder girls from pursuing STEM education compared to boys.

To address this issue, the MTN Ghana Foundation has partnered with Mobile Web Ghana to empower girls to consider STEM courses.

The foundation has initiated projects such as mentorship programs and coding workshops for selected female students, as well as the establishment of robotic libraries to enhance their knowledge of STEM.

According to Madam Mills, MTN Ghana Foundation aims to create equal opportunities for all and inspire girls to acquire ICT skills, emphasizing the importance of girls taking on the challenge of transforming societies through digital innovation.

Director of Mobile Web Ghana, Florence Toffa, highlighted the importance of providing school girls with role models in leadership positions within STEM fields. This exposure aims to motivate girls to explore rewarding careers in STEM that offer significant potential for growth.

The Girls in ICT event themed, “Leadership” brought together over 80 students from public and private schools at the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke