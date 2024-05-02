Safeguard Manufacturers’ Interest – FABAG To Govt

Award winners in a group photograph

Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), has called on the government to safeguard the interest of its members to enable them compete favourably on the international market.

Executive Secretary of FABAG, Samuel Aggrey, who made the call during the 2023 Ghana Beverage Awards held in Accra said most imported beverage products could be produced in the country if challenges such as the high cost of power and taxes facing the sector were dealt with by the government.

He said the recent power outages has compounded the already difficult situation facing the sector, making it difficult for them to thrive.

According to him, most importers in an attempt to produce some beverages in Ghana faced a number of challenges compelling them to import the products instead of producing them locally.

He said, “Government should help industries to thrive. It is very difficult operating in our sector especially at a time when the power challenges is really threatening the survival of the beverage industry.”

He, therefore, appealed to the government to consider establishing a manufacturing enclave where manufacturers operating in that environment could benefits from cheaper electricity among other benefits.

Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, organisers of the event, Emma Wenani, said the event offers opportunity for the companies to tell their stories and become more visible in the market through various platforms provided by the GMA.

She said given the opportunities associated with the awards, it continues to be a very viable platform for businesses to be visible especially for new entrants each year.

The eighth edition of the award under the theme, “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry” also brought together scores of players in the sector.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah