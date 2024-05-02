Yagbonwura Was Not Asked To Stand For Nana – Chieftaincy Ministry

President Akufo-Addo with Yagbonwura Bi-kunuto Jewu Soale I at Damongo

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has debunked claims that the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bi-kunuto Jewu Soale I, was asked to stand and greet President Nana Akufo-Addo in Damongo in the Savannah region.

A viral video which was captured when the President attended the 1st Anniversary of the Yagbonwura in Damongo has generated debate on social media.

A statement signed by the Minister said, “For the avoidance of doubt, it is important to reiterate that at no point during the President’s visit to Damongo on Saturday, 27th April 2024, was the Yagbonwura asked to stand up and greet the President.

As Minister, I was with the President at the event, and, as seen clearly on videos, the President, beaming with smiles, walked over and paid homage to the Yagbonwura, who was the host of the event in Damongo”.

He urged the public to avoid the deliberate and misleading piece of propaganda which is being distributed by mischief makers.

“The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs reaffirms President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to upholding Ghanaian cultural values and fostering harmonious relations within the nation.

The tradition of showing respect for authority, including the request for Chiefs to stand when greeting the President at public events, serves as a testament to Ghana’s rich heritage and traditions,” the statement said.

According to him, the tradition of showing respect for authority, deeply ingrained in Ghanaian culture, holds significant importance in fostering unity, order and mutual respect within communities noting that as a symbol of the tradition, it is customary for individuals to stand when greeting elders, leaders or persons of authority as a gesture of deference and reverence.

“This request for Chiefs to observe this tradition, especially at public events, stems from our commitment to upholding and preserving Ghanaian cultural values, including the principles of respect and hierarchy.

It is important to note that the President’s position on this tradition is intended as a reaffirmation of cultural norms that underpin Ghanaian society.

The call for Chiefs to stand when greeting him at public events is not intended to undermine the dignity or autonomy of traditional leaders. Rather, it is a recognition of their esteemed role in Ghanaian society by embracing the Head of State thereby showing brotherly love, and mutual respect,” the statement further clarified.

The statement further indicated that Chiefs have been asked to accord respect to the President, by standing up to greet him, at public events and that on no occasion has the request for chiefs to stand up to greet him been made within the confines of their palaces, because he recognizes the sanctity of their ancestral spaces.

“The protocol where at public events, Chiefs rise to greet him as indeed is stated in the Constitution, is meant to give credence to this unique national provision. This dynamic illustrates a harmonious blend of modern governance with the rich tapestry of Ghana’s cultural heritage,” it added.

BY Eric Kombat