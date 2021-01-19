New Year School: Nana Tasks Local Pharmaceutical Firms To Explore Ways Of Developing Covid-19 Vaccine

President Nana Akufo-Addo has tasked local Ghanaian pharmaceutical companies to explore ways of developing a coronavirus vaccine.

He made the call at the opening of the 72nd Annual New Year School of the University of Ghana.

Discussing ways to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control in Ghana, Mr Akufo-Addo said the ongoing pandemic has highlighted the need for self-reliance in all spheres of social and economic life of Ghana.

It is key that we also break the circle of dependence on foreigners in the fields of science and medicine as well, he stated.

According to him, it was not beyond Ghanaian scientists and pharmaceutical companies to produce covid-19 vaccine, calling on them to act now.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu, said the University had in place measures to support Government in the fight against coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue