Newly Elected MPs Begin Parliament Registration

The Parliament of Ghana has announced that registration for newly elected Members of Parliament will commence on Christmas day, December 25, 2024.

This marks the beginning of the process for the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

According to a statement from Parliament, the registration exercise will start with online registration, and targeted messages inviting members will be sent to members-elect via WhatsApp or email.

Physical registration will then commence on Thursday, January 2, 2025, and end on January 6, 2025.

Members-elect who require further clarification or assistance can contact the officers in charge of the registration exercise on telephone numbers 055 022 2200 or 0503634466.

The Parliament has also announced key dates and times for the dissolution and inauguration events.

The election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of the Speaker-elect and Members-elect will take place on January 6, 2025.

Members are expected to be seated by 9 pm, with the election of the Speaker commencing at 11 pm.

The swearing-in ceremony will follow at midnight.

The following day, January 7, 2025, will see the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President-elect at Independence Square in Accra.

The statement noted Members are expected to be seated by 9am, with the ceremony commencing at 10am.

” Honorable members will be conveyed by bus from the Parliament premises to Independence Square at 8am prompt”.

The Parliament has urged all honorable members to be punctual, ensuring a smooth and successful transition.

BY Daniel Bampoe