Newmont Akyem Commits GHC10m Into Education

Newmont Akyem Mines through its Newmont Akyem Development Fund (NAKDeF) has committed GHC10m into the construction and expansion of 17 educational infrastructure projects.

The 17 educational projects are spread across Newmont’s host communities in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Some of the projects include the construction of a 3 teachers bungalow at Hwekwai and the construction of a 2-storey building with12-unit classroom blocks at Akyem Vocational &Technical Institute (AVTI).

The project at AVTI which is the main project will also see various expansion works into a complete TVET edifice at a cost of GHC6.2m.

Speaking on the sidelines of a groundbreaking ceremony at Akyem Amanfrom, at the weekend, the Executive Secretary of NAKDeF, Paul Apenu said the groundbreaking ceremony marks the commencement of several pivotal projects that will significantly benefit host communities.

Mr Apenu emphasized that the expansion project at AVTI includes more programs such as fashion and catering to encourage more women participation and enrollment.

He maintained that based on a labour study conducted women were interested in fashion and catering therefore the need for an expansion to accommodate more students, especially women.

The General Manager of Newmont Akyem Mines, Charles Bissue stressed that the investment made in education by Newmont are testament to their commitment to creating value and enhancing lives through sustainable and responsible mining.

He added that sustainable investment in education is aimed at elevating the quality and delivery of education within the host nation.

Mr Bissue pledged more investment towards the development of education while eagerly anticipating a collaboration with all stakeholders on such impactful projects.

-BY Daniel Bampoe