Supreme Court Needs At Least 20 Judges- CJ …Give Us 5 More

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the efficiency and prompt delivery of justice in Ghana, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has forwarded a compelling case to the President advocating for the appointment of five additional judges to the Supreme Court.

The directive, outlined in a meticulously crafted 16-page letter dated February 7, 2024, articulates the urgent need for the Supreme Court to maintain a roster of at least 20 Justices to alleviate workload pressures and expedite the adjudication process.

The communication from the esteemed Chief Justice to the President presents a comprehensive analysis of the court’s operational dynamics, emphasizing the imperative of bolstering the Bench’s numerical strength.

Citing statistical data on caseloads and judicial output, Justice Torkornoo draws parallels with the United States Supreme Court, underscoring the significance of a larger cadre of justices in promoting timely and quality decision-making.

Justice Torkornoo elucidates the challenges posed by the current roster of Justices, particularly in light of their advanced age averaging 60-plus years. The proposal for an expanded Bench aims to ensure the seamless allocation of cases among specialized panels comprising 5, 7, or 9 judges, thereby mitigating the complexities associated with constant panel reconfigurations during court proceedings.

The Chief Justice highlights the pressing need to address panel clashes and recusal instances due to judges’ prior involvement in cases at lower court levels, including the High Court and Court of Appeal.

By expanding the Supreme Court Bench to accommodate 20 justices, Justice Torkornoo envisions a more streamlined and efficient judiciary capable of handling diverse and complex legal matters with precision and expediency.

The paramount goal of this structural reform is to fortify the Supreme Court’s capacity to deliver justice promptly while maintaining the highest standards of legal proficiency and fairness. The detailed statistical analysis provided in the Chief Justice’s letter underscores the gravity of the situation and heralds a new era of judicial excellence and operational excellence within the apex court.

The full text of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s persuasive letter outlining the rationale behind the appointment of five additional justices to the Supreme Court Bench can be accessed here:

By Vincent Kubi