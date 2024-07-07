No Increment In Transport Fares- GPRTU Affirms

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) unequivocally dispels rumors of an impending increase in transport fares, amidst swirling speculations and misinformation circulating within the public domain.

In an official statement released today, the national executive of the GPRTU categorically refuted claims suggesting a fare hike in response to recent fluctuations in determining factors, notably fuel prices.

Addressing the misrepresentation, the GPRTU reiterates its steadfast commitment to maintaining existing transport fare rates, notwithstanding recent adjustments in fuel costs. Emphasizing that any decision to alter fare prices would only be sanctioned following thorough deliberations and transparent communication with the commuters and stakeholders, the union urges the public to disregard unfounded assertions propagated by unverified sources.

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support demonstrated at the just-concluded congress, the GPRTU underscores the pivotal role of public cooperation in fostering a harmonious and efficient transport sector.

The union reaffirms its dedication to uphold the interests of both passengers and transport operators while striving to enhance service delivery and operational standards across the transportation network.

In light of these developments, the GPRTU encourages individuals to remain vigilant against misinformation and rely on official channels for accurate updates pertaining to transport fare adjustments.

By Vincent Kubi