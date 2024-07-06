Kwarasey Buries Dad Today

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Adam Larsen Kwarasey, will bury his father, Mr. Jerry Franklin Kwarasey at the Lashibi Funeral Homes (Pavilion) today. He was 66.

A burial mass is scheduled to take place at St Bakhita Catholic Church, Community 20, in Tema, which would be followed by interment at the Lashibi Funeral Homes, Pavilion.

Final funeral rites follows at the same venue after the interment, and a thanksgiving service would be held on Sunday at the St Michael’s Garrison Catholic Church, opposite the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. A family sitting is scheduled for the Army Officer’s Mess, 37.

The former Stromgodset, Portland Timbers shot stopper, being hosted by businessman Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) at his residence in Airport Residential Area, made 24 appearances for the Black Stars from 2011 to 2016.

The businessman has met the former Ghana international on three occasions in Norway recently during the former’s scouting trips.

And indications are that the former Black Stars goalkeeper will be working for Kenpong Football Academy as their international relations manager soon.