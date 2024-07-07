Dakoa Newman Hits Road For Bawumia

The Member of Parliament for Okwaikwei South who doubles as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman embarked on submarine campaign activities in her constituency to project the flagbearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, urging the electorate to vote for him on 7th December, 2024.

She embarked on a free NHIS card registration together with a clean-up exercise, and market activation dubbed “occupy Kaneshie Market” in her constituency.

Accompanied by the NPP Female Volunteer group, the Loyal Ladies, Greater Accra Chapter, she stormed the Kaneshie Market, where they engaged the market women to sell the party message to them.

The free NHIS Renewal project was to get the constituents who have zero access to NHIS Cards to get them and expired ones renewed.

In a passionate address to a gathering of her constituents, Dakoa Newman outlined her vision for the future of Okwaikwei South, prioritizing healthcare and women empowerment as key areas of focus.

She began by emphasizing the importance of education, highlighting her commitment to ensuring that all children in Okwakwei South have access to quality education.

However, she also acknowledged that education is not the only factor that determines a community’s prosperity.

“Healthcare and women empowerment are equally crucial in our quest for a better future.” “We recognize that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation and that empowering our women is essential for economic growth and development.”

According to her, there are plans in place to upgrade the Kaneshie Polyclinic from a polyclinic status to a full-fledged hospital. This upgrade, she explained, will provide residents with access to advanced medical facilities and specialized care, reducing the need for referrals to other hospitals in the region.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that all the health care facilities in Okwaikwei South are equal to task Kaneshie Polyclinic is upgraded to a hospital and we will continuously engage the market women to assist them and ensure that the younger women are empowered to ensure those that have no job get something doing either to sell or do something else or are enrol back to school. There is a lot we are doing to ensure the constituents are empowered and are doing something at the end of the day”, she assured.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman also emphasized that women play a critical role in socio-economic development, and the NPP government is committed to ensuring women are empowered to build a prosperous equitable society.

Therefore citing that, it is essential to vote massively for her and the NPP to return to power come 2025 to continue their good work for mother Ghana.

“And we are hoping that once I’m voted into power again, by God’s grace, we will continue with that women empowerment program that we have been doing to assist them. There is a lot we are doing and there is a lot that the NPP will continue to do. All that we need to do is to retain the NPP in government come 2025”, she stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe