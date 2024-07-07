Haruna Iddrisu Dissects Ghana’s Political System

In a thought-provoking address at the 15th MTN Pulse Africa Transform Summit in Kumasi, Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, delivered a fervent critique of the prevailing state of democracy in Ghana, cautioning against what he labels as the emergence of ‘monecracy’ overshadowing core democratic values.

Expressing profound apprehension over the escalating encroachment of financial power in Ghana’s democratic landscape, Iddrisu highlighted the worrisome trend wherein monetary influence supersedes the foundational principles of fair representation and equality of opportunity within the political sphere.

Notably, he drew attention to the pervasive impact of economic factors on the democratic processes, lamenting the erosion of the essence of genuine democratic governance.

During his discourse, particularly accentuated by reflections on the Affirmative Action Bill which he deemed flawed, Iddrisu acknowledged being complicit in the system that he now scrutinizes.

He urged the younger generation to rise against this disturbing paradigm shift and advocate for a return to the authentic ethos of political engagement where ideas and public service commitments take precedence over financial prowess.

Recounting an era characterized by campaigns focusing on aspirants’ ideologies and dedication to public welfare rather than their monetary leverage, Iddrisu underscored the transformation of the democratic landscape into what he terms a “monocracy.”

Highlighting the disillusionment stemming from the current fixation on financial contributions and bidding wars within electoral processes, he implored the youth to vehemently oppose this narrative for the collective good of the nation.

“In our democracy today, it has devolved into a realm where the highest bidder prevails, eclipsing the essence of genuine representation and fair competition,” stated Iddrisu solemnly.

Acknowledging his own evolution within this milieu, the MP urged for a reclamation of the foundational tenets of democracy, envisioning a return to a realm where merit and ingenuity drive political discourse rather than monetary incentives.

Emphasizing the imperative role of the youth in challenging the status quo and safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s democratic fabric, Iddrisu invoked historical precedents to inspire civic activism among the emerging generation.

Encouraging proactive dissent against the prevailing tide of monecratic influences, he echoed a sentiment reflective of his tenure as a grassroots campaigner, evoking a sense of nostalgia for a bygone era defined by principled dedication to public welfare over material wealth.

By Vincent Kubi