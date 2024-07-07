Assin Central NDC In Disarray As Suspended Secretary Threatens Legal Action

The Assin Central National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency is facing upheaval as Sadique Broni Yeboah, the suspended Constituency Secretary, issues a stern ultimatum to the party leadership.

Yeboah has demanded the reversal of his suspension within three days or he will pursue legal recourse.

The suspension of Yeboah and Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Assin Central Regional Chairman, stemmed from their involvement in suspending the constituency’s parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah. Yeboah has expressed determination to challenge his suspension through legal means if the party fails to revoke it promptly.

In a decisive move, the national leadership of the NDC intervened in the escalating conflict, declaring the suspension of the parliamentary candidate Nurein Shaibu Migyimah null and void. This intervention underscores the gravity of the situation and the party’s commitment to resolving internal disputes efficiently.

A letter dated July 3, 2024 submitted by legal representatives of Sadique Broni Yeboah to the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, demanded the immediate rescission of the suspension.

The lawyers cited procedural irregularities and violations of natural justice in the handling of the suspension, emphasizing the need for a fair hearing as per the party’s constitution and regulations.

The correspondence explicitly stated, “We have the instructions of our client to demand from you the withdrawal of his suspension forthwith within 3 days and give him a fair hearing…” It further warned of impending legal action should the party leadership fail to comply with the stipulated timeline.

The suspension of Nurein Migyimah as the party’s Parliamentary Candidate was predicated on allegations of immoral behavior and anti-party activities.

Additionally, Migyimah faced accusations of being involved in an extramarital affair leading to the alleged impregnation of Sadique Broni Yeboah’s wife.

The tensions within the Assin Central NDC highlight a deepening rift that threatens to disrupt party cohesion and electoral prospects.

As the deadline for resolution looms, the fate of key party members remains uncertain, underscoring the critical juncture at which the constituency finds itself.

This latest development sets the stage for a potential legal showdown within the party, signaling a period of heightened uncertainty and discord in the Assin Central NDC ahead of crucial political engagements.

By Vincent Kubi