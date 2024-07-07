Mahama Runs Away From Debate With Bawumia

John Mahama

In a recent twist ahead of the upcoming general elections in Ghana, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, against engaging in a debate with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ofosu Ampofo appears to be articulating the party’s position on non participation in any presidential debate involving the NDC candidate, John Mahama and NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the last two elections, John had called for a debate with the outgoing president but now had chickened out when debate is mentioned with Dr Bawumia.

During an appearance on Metro TV’s political talk show “Good Afternoon Ghana,” Ofosu Ampofo delivered strong criticism towards Vice President Dr. Bawumia, denouncing him as untrustworthy based on it he was shielding the NDC candidate.

He claimed that the NPP’s presidential candidate has a track record of dishonesty and should not be given a platform for a debate.

“Dr. Bawumia has shown on numerous occasions that he cannot be trusted, and engaging him in a debate would serve no purpose for the former president and the flagbearer of the NDC. I think President Mahama should stay focused on presenting his policies and vision to the people of Ghana, rather than wasting time debating someone who has consistently lied. This is my personal opinion,” emphasized Ofosu Ampofo.

Drawing a comparison between the two contenders, Chairman Ofosu Ampofo highlighted Mahama’s integrity and reliability, contrasting it with what he perceives as a lack of trustworthiness on the part of the Vice President.

“President Mahama is a trustworthy politician who has always stood by his word. During his tenure as president, he demonstrated honesty and dedication to the people of Ghana. The same cannot be said about the current Vice President,” he remarked.

As the country approaches the December general elections, the possibility of a face-to-face debate between the leading candidates – Mahama and Bawumia – has sparked anticipation among Ghanaians eager to witness a direct exchange of ideas and policies.

With tensions rising and political strategies coming into play, the stance taken by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on Mahama’s debate participation sets the stage for continued scrutiny of the candidates’ performances and promises in the lead-up to the highly anticipated December elections.

By Vincent Kubi