NIA Resumes Registration Today

Executive Secretary, NIA Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the registration and issuance of Ghana cards to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above starting from today 28th August, 2023 without a cost.

A statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of NIA said its services would be available to such qualified first time applicants at 8 out of the Authority’s 16 regional offices and all 276 offices across the country.

It, however, gave a list of NIA’s offices where the specified services will not be available because such offices operate premium registration service.

These include, “Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Sunyani, Bono Region, Techiman, Bono East Region, Koforidua, Eastern Region, Tamale, Northern Region, Ho, Volta Region, Takoradi, Western Region and Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region”.

“The resumption of this registration exercise has become possible due to NIA’s receipt of 484 blank cards from its technical partners, Identity Management systems II Limited (IMS II) and Cal Bank PLC following an initiative by the Ministry of Finance. By this development, eligible Ghanaians who have not yet registered for the Ghana card can do so,” it added.

It further stated that to facilitate a smooth and well organised process, the registration exercise would be carried out in two phases.

It said the first phase, referred to as restricted registration, will be limited to public sector workers on the government’s payroll.

It also added that the first phase which will also begin on Monday, August, 28, and end on Friday, September 8 will last for 10 days.

“This phase will be exclusively reserved for Public Sector workers on the GOG payroll who are yet to register for the Ghana card. The objective is to ensure that such workers are enabled to be verified with their Ghana card on their payroll system of the controller and Accountants General’s Department.

The NIA also said the second phase for the registration will also begin on Monday September, 11, 2023 for all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet applied for the Ghana card.

According to the NIA, Ghanaians who wish to replace their lost, stolen as well as damaged cards among others will have the opportunity to do so in accordance with law at NIA’s 286 offices across the country free of charge.

It indicated that while the first time registration of Ghana card will be free at all NIA’s offices, applicants may however have to pay GH¢ 34.50 to replace a card while it also resumes its household and institutional registration services.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah