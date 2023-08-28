‘We Need Your Support To Develop Yendi’

Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama with British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson

Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has called on the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, to support his office help in the development of Yendi.

According to the Yendi MP, Ghana remains a member of the Commonwealth and that the relationship is what Britain seek to leverage on to foster development and prosperity.

“Ghana has enjoyed traditional warm and cordial relationship with Britain dating back to the 15th century. Overall, while the relationship between Ghana and Britain has experienced its share of challenges, it has evolved into a relationship of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests,” he said.

Mr. Mahama hinted that Yendi is a commercial hub endowed with vast resources, including agriculture, skilled-youth, mineral wealth, human resources, tourism, and arts and culture. He thus encouraged business community around the world to come and do business in Yendi.

He, however, disclosed that the Yendi Constituency of a developing country such as Ghana, is inevitably faced with development challenges such as lack of basic development infrastructure, including education and religious infrastructure, skills development facility and small water systems.

“I would hope these find space within the agenda of our cooperation in order to improve upon the welfare of the people of my Constituency. We look forward to funding initiatives aimed at improving education infrastructure, empowering the vulnerable, and enhancing healthcare facilities. A support of a legacy library project from the United Kingdom will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of our constituents, and we will incredibly be grateful for it,” Mr. Mahama said.

He assured the British High Commissioner and the UK government of his support and collaboration to ensure that the Yendi Constituency and Dagbon receives the needed development.

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, lauded the MP for the Yendi Constituency for the numerous developmental projects in the community.

She assured the Yendi MP that the UK government is poised to collaborate with his office to champion development in Yendi for the betterment and good of the people.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you Honorable and to understand your developmental agenda for Yendi , the challenges and to understand your people so that we can do our work better and have more impact on this part of the country as well as the rest of the country and so we look forward in hearing much more from you about how we can work together and develop that relationship”.

BY Eric Kombat, Yendi