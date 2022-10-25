Nigeria Actors Guild Suspends Actress Over Fraud Allegation

Nneoma Ukpabi

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended its Imo state Chairman, actress Nneoma Ukpabi.

This is coming after a young upcoming actress called Nneoma out for collecting the sum of N400,000 from her to get registered as an actor, the Dailypost reported.

She further alleged that the actress subjected her to all kinds of assault, torture and maltreatment.

Reacting to the incident, the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, in a post on his Instagram page, announced the immediate suspension of the actress while an investigation into the allegations is undertaken.

He, however, summoned Nneoma to appear before the disciplinary committee to defend herself from the allegations.

The president wrote, “I got this report on how this lady was treated, I followed the matter up through the Delta State chairman to draw a conclusion that the boys were complicit with Nneoma on this matter. No new member or any human deserves to be treated in this manner.

We have just suspended Nneoma Ukpabi indefinitely until she and her accomplices are brought to book and she clears herself before the National Disciplinary committee.”