Amerado Releases G.I.N.A Album

Amerado

Rapper Amerado has released his much anticipated G.I.N.A maiden album.

The 10-track album has songs such as Nyame Dada, No Stress, Grace, Got You, Pay Me, 666, Back To Sender, Black Change, You Are The One, and Ha Ha Ha.

The album was officially released on October 25. “Welcome to my debut,” Amerado said when he shared the track list of the album on Instagram.

“Thank you for staying with me. Let’s spread this,” he added.

Two tracks from the album, Back To Sender and Grace, were released earlier as singles.

Those received over 10 million streams across all digital streaming services according to earlier reports.

The album features prolific musicians such as S1mba (UK), Efya, Fameye, Laioung (Italy), Lasmid, Eno Barony, Gidochi and Epixode.