I Haven’t Gone Under The Knife – Maame Serwaa

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has denied speculations that she underwent surgery to enhance her body.

According to her, her current body is a result of constant work out at the gym to keep her body in shape.

“We are growing, the Maame Serwaa, you know, when she was 16 years old, can’t remain the same forever. In some women, their features appear enhanced. You shouldn’t assume that one has gone under the knife. Some will even say that you are overeating.

“When I was younger, I had smaller boobs, but as time goes on, I see them developing. I don’t have a child but it has grown bigger, you get it? It is life, you will have changes…I am training, I want to manage it…it is normal,” the 23-Year-Old actress reportedly told Daily View GH.

She said as a woman she has every right to do whatever she pleases with her body, especially when she does not feel comfortable in her own body but she hasn’t gone under the knife.

“I am not going to clear anything about body enhancement…what Nana Ama McBrown did is normal. There is nothing wrong with enhancing her body. It is her choice,” Serwaa added to, defend her senior colleague, who admitted to having undergone liposuction.