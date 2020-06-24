Nigeria Loses 7 Journalists To Coronavirus

Local media reports in Nigeria suggest that the country has lost seven of its journalists to coronavirus and other undisclosed illnesses in seven days.

The dead journalists include Dan Foster (Cool FM & City FM), Hugo Odiogor (former Editor at the Vanguard), Xavier Ndayongmong (Crime Editor at Daily Independent), Nkiruka Udoh (Crime and Defence Correspondent at African Independent Television-AIT), Naomi Uzor (Business Desk at the Vanguard), Aramide Praise Oikelome (the Media Project and Independent Newspapers), and Azeez Ozi Sanni (Cartoonist at The Nation).

According to Newsmakerslive.org, Nigerian Journalists have been facing huge risks and unprecedented challenges as frontline workers covering the novel Coronavirus outbreak and reporting in the newsroom every day.

By Melvin Tarlue