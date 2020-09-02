What's New

Nigeria Records 10 More Covid-19 Deaths, 239 New Cases

September 2, 2020

Nigeria has recorded additional 10 coronavirus deaths.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, NCDC says deaths linked to the virus increased from 1013 on Monday, August 31, to 1023 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

It said some 239 new confirmed cases have been recorded.

As a result, it stated that total confirmed cases as of Tuesday, September 1 were 54,247.

It said a total of 42,010 patients had been discharged as of September 1, 2020.

Breakdown of new cases

Plateau-116
FCT-33
Lagos-19
Ekiti-12
Kaduna-11
Ogun-11
Ebonyi-8
Benue-7
Abia-5
Delta-5
Ondo-4
Edo-3
Imo-2
Osun-2
Bauchi-1

By Melvin Tarlue

Tags: ,