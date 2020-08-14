Nigeria Reports 373 More Cases Of Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded additional 373 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet late Thursday night, August 13, 2020.

It said total confirmed cases as of August 13, stood at 48,116.

According to NCDC, at least 34,309 patients have been discharged.

Deaths related to the virus have increased to

966, it said.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-69

Osun-41

Kaduna-40

Oyo-40

FCT-35

Plateau-22

Rivers-19

Kano-17

Ondo-17

Ogun-15

Abia-14

Gombe-12

Imo-9

Enugu-7

Kwara-6

Delta-5

Niger-2

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

373 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-69

Osun-41

Kaduna-40

Oyo-40

FCT-35

Plateau-22

Rivers-19

Kano-17

Ondo-17

Ogun-15

Abia-14

Gombe-12

Imo-9

Enugu-7

Kwara-6

Delta-5

Niger-2

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1 48,116 confirmed

34,309 discharged

966 deaths pic.twitter.com/4ZJDiYeN8a — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 13, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue