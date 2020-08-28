Nigeria Warns Ghana Over Hostility

Nigeria has warned Ghana over alleged harassment of its citizens in the country.

According to the Nigerian Government, it has been documenting acts of hostilities against Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.

As a result, the Federal Government of Nigeria in a statement dated August 28 and signed by its Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Nigeria will no longer tolerate harassment of its citizens in Ghana.

Nigerian business people continue to be targeted by their Ghanaian counterparts in Accra and Kumasi. In some instances, members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have forcibly shut down Nigerian-owned retail shops in Kumasi and Accra.

In the statement, the Nigerian Government expressed deep concern

by what it described as the incessant

harassment of its citizens in Ghana and the progressive acts of

hostility towards the country by Ghanaian authorities, and will no

longer tolerate such.

The statement said the Nigerian Government is urgently considering a

number of options aimed at ameliorating the situation.

The Federal Government has been documenting the acts of hostility

towards Nigeria and Nigerians by the Ghanaian authorities, it said.

These, it said,

include:

– Seizure of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 10, Barnes

Road, Accra, which the Nigerian Government has used as diplomatic

premises for almost 50 years.

This action is a serious breach of the

Vienna Convention.

– Demolition of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street, East Ridge, Accra, another serious breach of the Vienna Convention.

– Aggressive and incessant deportation of Nigerians from Ghana.

Between Jan. 2018 and Feb. 2019, 825 Nigerians were deported from

Ghana.

– Closure of shops belonging to Nigerians.

Over 300 Nigerians shops were locked for four months in Kumasi in 2018; over 600 Nigerian shops were locked in 2019 and, currently, over 250 Nigerians shops have been locked,” it stated.

It also mentioned:

– Residency Permit requirements, for which the Ghana Immigration

Service has placed huge fees, far higher than the fees charged by

the Nigerian Immigration Service. These include the compulsory

Non-citizen ID card (US$120, and US$60 for yearly renewal); Medical

examinations, including for Covid-19 which is newly-introduced (about

US$120), and payment for residency permit (US$400 compared to the N7,000 being paid by Ghanaians for residency card in Nigeria)

– Outrageous stipulations in the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

Act. When the Act was initially promulgated in 1994, a foreigner is

required to invest at least US$300,000 by way of equity capital and

also employ 10 Ghanaians.

This Act has now been amended twice, with the

2018 GIPC Act raising the minimum capital base for foreign-owned

businesses to US$1m. Though targeted at foreigners, it seems GIPC’s definition of foreigners is Nigerians.

The GIPC Act also negates the

ECOWAS Protocol.

– Media war against Nigerians in Ghana. The negative reportage of

issues concerning Nigerians resident in Ghana by the Ghanaian media is fuelling an emerging xenophobic attitude towards Nigerian traders and Nigerians in general. The immediate fallout is the incessant

harassment and arrest of Nigerian traders and closure of their shops.

– Harsh and openly-biased judicial trial and pronouncement of indiscriminately-long jail terms for convicted Nigerians. There are

currently over 200 Nigerians in the Nsawam Maximum prison in Ghana alone.

“The Federal Government will like to put on record the fact that even

though over 1 million Ghanaians are resident in Nigeria, they are not

being subjected to the kind of hostility being meted out to Nigerians

in Ghana,” it noted.

“Also, Even though the main reason given for the seizure of Federal

Government property at No. 10, Barnes Road in Accra is the non-renewal

of lease after expiration, the Ghanaian authorities did not give

Nigeria the right of first refusal or the notice to renew the lease.”

“By contrast, the lease on some of the properties occupied by the

Ghanaian Mission in Nigeria has long expired, yet such properties have

not been seized.”

“Nigeria has time after time demonstrated its fidelity to the long

cordial relations with Ghana. But indications, especially in recent

times, are that Nigeria’s stance is now being taken for granted and

its citizens being made targets of harassment and objects of ridicule.”

“This will no longer be tolerated under any guise.”

“In the meantime, the Federal Government wishes to appeal to its

citizens resident in Ghana to remain law abiding and avoid engaging in

self help, despite their ordeal.”

By Melvin Tarlue