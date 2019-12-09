Nigerian Grabs Gold Fields PGA Cup

The winner flanked by Baku (L) and Tony Kwame Mintah

Nigeria’s Christopher Francis on Saturday emerged tops in this year’s Gold Fields PGA Championship with a two shot triumph.

He ended a six-year wait for an international championship when he claimed the ultimate at the Damang Golf Course.

Francis becomes the first expatriate to win the championship, led on all four rounds of the 72-hole championship.

The winner, a Niger State native, carded a one-under final round of 71 for a nine-under winning total of 279.

Francis held off a late charge from Emos Korblah, who finished second. The captain of the PGA of Ghana, Mawuli ‘Wonders’ John, finished third with a 288 total.

“I feel like a true champion winning outside my country for the first time since I became a pro,” Francis said after he earned GH¢ 40,000 in prize money.

Veteran Victor Brave Mensah clinched his third seniors title with a 322 total. He went home with a GH¢10,000 prize as well as a trophy.

The Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa, Gold Gields, Alfred Baku, said as part of efforts to improve golfing standards in Ghana, his outfit would soon commence a golf training programme for junior high schools and senior high schools in the country.