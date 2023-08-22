Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee Founder Resigns

Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi

Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi, the founder and chairperson of the Nigerian Official Selection Committee, NOSC for the Best International Feature Film category of the prestigious Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, has resigned.

This is coming days after Chineze secured the Oscars’ re-approval of the NOSC in preparation for the 96th edition of the Academy Awards to hold in 2024.

NOSC, which announced its founder’s decision in a statement on Monday, stated that the new leadership will be made known in due course.

“As Chineze hands over to a new team, the NOSC considers the transition as the end of an era, characterised by an unwavering dedication to standard, professionalism, and remarkable legacies.”

Expressing her confidence in the next team’s ability, Anyaene-Abonyi said: “The Nigerian film industry possesses immense potential and talents, and I believe that with continued dedication and cooperation, it will undoubtedly reach new heights.”