I’m Not A Star At Home- Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown and husband

Actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown has stated that she doesn’t take stuff about her stardom to her matrimonial home.

According to her, she submits to her husband as the head of their family and doesn’t go home proving to him that she is a star.

She disclosed this while speaking with some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“I submit to my husband and give him his place as the head of the house. At home, I am not a star, I am a wife. I have a way of handling everything. For instance, if I come home and realize my husband hasn’t eaten, I find a way to make him feel better. I quickly find a way to solve that and to make him calm,” she indicated.

“But this doesn’t mean that when he returns from the club at 3am, I won’t talk about it. No! I will give him two warnings, the third time I will strike. I won’t be nice. When it continues for the fifth time, his father will get to hear about it. If his father even slaps him whiles I am present, there is nothing wrong with it. It is an eternal correction,” she added.

“Don’t make marriage your first call. I have been with my husband for 12years and I’ll say that before I met him, I was very matured. One of the things that got me comfortable is that I found myself before I met my husband. I was a woman of my own. I got my first house before I married, so it is safe to say I didn’t need a man,’ she advised.

She concluded that although marriage is essential, it shouldn’t be rated above one’s happiness and purpose.

“Per society, you become a bad person if you leave the marriage. You enter with the sole motive of submitting yourself. They make it look like when you enter, you cannot come out. In my case, I respect my marriage. We make it look like when you’re married, the rules are different from when you’re living alone. Yes, marriage is tradition and we must respect tradition. However, we have a life to live,” she stated.