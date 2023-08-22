Bawumia Commissions Tamale Int’l Airport

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated the Tamale International Airport Phase II Project in a vibrant ceremony held in the Northern Regional capital.

The project, part of the government’s aviation sector infrastructure development programme, aims to expand Ghana’s aviation industry and establish the country as the aviation hub in West Africa.

The Tamale International Airport Phase II Project, facilitated by the UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC), was initiated in 2018 and co-chaired by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The completion of this project marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s aviation sector.

During the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia expressed his joy at the timely completion of the project.

He emphasized the importance of the project for the Northern Region and its trading partners, as it is expected to enhance economic activities and reinforce Tamale’s position as a hub airport in the Sub-Saharan and Sahel regions.

The newly completed airport features an expandable ultra-modern terminal building covering an area of approximately 5,000 square meters. It has a capacity to handle 400,000 passengers annually. Other facilities include a multi-purpose terminal for Hajj pilgrims, a 5km access road, a 330-capacity car park, and a technical hub for essential services such as electricity and waste water treatment.

Notably, the cost of the Phase II project was $70 million, considerably lower than the $110 million for Phase I. Despite the lower cost, the project’s scope of works, which includes the extension of the runway, installation of lights, and partial fencing, was fewer in Phase I.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the location of the airport within the Sahelian belt, known as Ghana’s food basket, will boost access to markets for the region’s agricultural produce. Additionally, it will enhance tourism and attract passengers from neighboring countries. The Vice President highlighted the government’s plan to leverage the airport’s expansion to support agricultural programmes, develop agro-based industries, and drive rapid socio-economic development in Northern Ghana.

The Vice President also emphasized the strategic importance of the expanded airport for facilitating the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

He expressed his satisfaction that the multi-purpose terminal, which was completed in 2022, has successfully facilitated the pilgrimage in 2022 and 2023.

Dr. Bawumia raised concerns about encroachment on airport lands, warning that it could hinder future airport expansion and rescue efforts in the event of an accident.

He called for close collaboration between airport operators, regulators, and the Lands Commission to protect and manage airport lands effectively.

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah encouraged airline operators within the subregion and beyond to take advantage of the increasing aviation offerings in Ghana.

He promised them an unparalleled travel experience to and within the country.

The commissioning of the Tamale International Airport Phase II Project marks a significant step forward in Ghana’s goal to become a regional aviation hub.

With expanded facilities and increased connectivity, the airport is expected to drive economic growth and development in the Northern Region and beyond.

