Nigerian Youth Don’t Believe In Themselves – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has revealed that the average Nigerian youth can never run for presidency, governorship and senatorial elections because they don’t believe in themselves to make that possible.

The actor made this known via his Twitter account on Tuesday while addressing an issue about Nigerian politics and the way the Nigerian youth react to youth’s place in governance.

According to him, Nigerian youth are always quick to express doubt in everything because they do not believe in themselves.

“Tell the average Nigerian youth you want to run for Senate, Governor or President.

“He will laugh and tell you to go and start from House of Assembly and this is our major problem.

“We don’t even believe in ourselves. I need you all to know this: there’re no impossibilities in life. What you focus on grows,” he said.

According to a Dailypost Nigeria report, the actor had contested for the position of the Anambra State Governor in the last election but lost. But he is proud of coming out to contest.