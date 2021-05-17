Nigerians Prepare For 5-day Workers Strike

Several Nigerians are making preparations in anticipation of a five-day workers strike.

Local media reports say residents in Kaduna state are hoarding food and other essentials in anticipation of the strike action.

The Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), an umbrella organization for trade unions, has asked government employees to stay away from work in protest of a retrenchment program that has seen almost 27,000 workers lose their jobs, reports say.

According to reports, the Kaduna state government has insisted that despite the strike action, the downsizing program will go ahead.

By Melvin Tarlue