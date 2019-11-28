Nineteen57, Ophelia Crossland & Velma’s Accessories Relaunched

Velma Owusu-Bempah and Ophelia Crossland at the launch event

A new landmark has been added to Accra’s invigorating fashion scene with the relaunch of a 360 concept store for Nineteen57, Ophelia Crossland, Velma’s Accessories and Ohemaa Kids’ Club on November 21.

Nestled inside the Sarah Fabric’s building on the Oxford Street in Osu, the store is now home to some of the finest luxury and authentic family fashion brands, including top and renowned labels spanning over 17 years in the ever-evolving industry.

Speaking about the idea behind the integrated fashion boutique store, the Creative Director of Velma’s Accessories, Velma Owusu-Bempah, said it had taken them months of planning and hard work to accomplish their goal.

“Our boutique is finally launched after three months of extensive renovations and the boutique is made up of four brands ‒ Velma’s Millinery & Accessories which covers everything accessory, unique pieces from Ophelia Crossland for the ladies, Nineteen57 for men and this Christmas your daughters are covered with exciting looks from Ohemaa Kids’ Club,” she indicated.

Attracting the crème of the crop from the world of entertainment, sports, business, lifestyle in Ghana, the night saw appearances from Bola Ray, Joselyn Dumas, Stephen Appiah, Naa Ashorkor, Nathaniel Attoh, Cookie Tee, Abrantie, Sandra Don-Arthur and many more.

The ceremony was hosted by Nathaniel Attoh, and the relaunch was in line with the four brand’s ambition to fill the gap in Accra’s fashion and lifestyle space. It’s not only a place for shopping but a lifestyle hangout for lovers of art, colour, good music and to catch up on the good times.