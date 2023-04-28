Ningo-Prampram NDC In Turmoil

The Ningo-Prampram constituency of the main opposition party, is boiling following the decision of some six branch executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency to sue the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party and constituency executives.

The plaintiffs have sued Fifi Kwetey, the first Respondent, and Greater Accra Regional NDC Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore, the Constituency Chairman and the Organiser.

The action, according to the aggrieved members of the party explained is to avert a situation in their last primary where 27 eligible voters were denied voting to favour a candidate.

This time, 54 members from six branches of which three have gone through elections and awaiting induction into office and for the three others, but the party is yet to conduct elections to elect their leaders.

The plaintiffs are seeking in their writ of summons among other things an order directed to the party to swear in the executives of Mobole D/A Basic School Branch.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an order for the defendants to hold Branch elections at Loweh-Kobiaweh ( Old Ningo Branch), Dawa-Oteng Kope, Mangotsonya D/A School, Christian Praise Church International Branch and New Ningo South A Branch.

The plaintiffs are Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Mathew Ayiku, Mathias Narh, Sylvester Tetteh, Emmanuel Tawiah and Joshua Tetteh who are also asking the court to declare their delayed in swearing-in as unlawful.

They have further prayed to the court “for an order of interlocutory injunction to be granted and to protect their rights.”

